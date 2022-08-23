Nahmii (NII) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,066.00

Nahmii (NII) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Nahmii coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nahmii has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Nahmii has a market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $24,066.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nahmii alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,360.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073697 BTC.

Nahmii Profile

NII is a coin. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nahmii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nahmii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nahmii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.