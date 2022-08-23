Naka Bodhi Token Market Capitalization Hits $542,045.53 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $542,045.53 and $19,092.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00768654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

