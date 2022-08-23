Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Natus Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Natus Medical by 28.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.