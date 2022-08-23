NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,264 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,341. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.