NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 389 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 263,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.89. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,604. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.