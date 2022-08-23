NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

