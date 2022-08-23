NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.33. The stock had a trading volume of 93,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,211. The firm has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

