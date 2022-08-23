NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 243,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $227.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

