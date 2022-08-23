NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $28.74 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.6% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.07. 1,854,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,868,008. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.69.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

