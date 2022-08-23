NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IRM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,039. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

