NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.35. The stock had a trading volume of 70,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day moving average is $194.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $308.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

