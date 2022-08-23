NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $167.04. 32,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,159. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

