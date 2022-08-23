NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 137,781 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.0% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 162,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,053,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

GDX traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,261,436. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.