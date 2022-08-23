NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBSE. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

See Also

