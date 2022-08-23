NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBSE. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %
NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.71.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
