Newton Market Cap Reaches $4.91 Million (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $508,175.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00768346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

