NextDAO Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $674,196.08 and $398,523.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,415,916,836 coins and its circulating supply is 2,375,684,727 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

