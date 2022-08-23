NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $88.46. 36,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,923,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

