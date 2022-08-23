NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 7.7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 15,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,721,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,760 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

