Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 26,255 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.25% of Leslie’s worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 103,178 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,597,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after buying an additional 199,475 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

