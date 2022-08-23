Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

