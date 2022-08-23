Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.08 ($26.62).

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.42 ($16.76) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.66. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($29.78). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

