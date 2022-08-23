Nicholas Company Inc. Has $10.56 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.22% of ExlService worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService Trading Down 1.3 %

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $179.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

