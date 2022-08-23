Nicholas Company Inc. Invests $5.27 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,494 shares of company stock worth $7,704,381. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE FIX opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

