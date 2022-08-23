Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 4,275 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CarMax worth $13,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $236,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 44.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48,140 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 84.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

