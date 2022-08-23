Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Teleflex worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Teleflex by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $235.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.67 and a 1 year high of $405.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.09.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

