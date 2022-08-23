Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 4.8 %

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

