Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Morningstar worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $128,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $7,986,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 90,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Down 1.7 %

MORN opened at $240.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.75. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Morningstar Profile

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.62, for a total transaction of $2,548,798.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,498,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,918,658.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.62, for a total transaction of $2,548,798.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,498,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,918,658.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.70, for a total value of $2,008,693.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,261,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,637 shares of company stock valued at $19,882,753. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.