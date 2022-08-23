NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

