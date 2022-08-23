NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 564,034 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NIKE worth $109,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in NIKE by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $111.28. 192,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

