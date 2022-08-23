NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.04. 253,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.