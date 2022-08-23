NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,116,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,197,153 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.47% of NIKE worth $3,110,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 131,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,735. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.