Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.55 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $295,782.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,655.53 or 0.07684897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00158948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00265510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00716257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00623072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001049 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,270,968,974 coins and its circulating supply is 9,703,968,974 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

