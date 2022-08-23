Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Noah stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Noah has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Noah by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Noah by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Noah by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Noah by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

