Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Noah Stock Down 2.1 %
Noah stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Noah has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
- The Tipping Point is Finally Arriving for Lemonade
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.