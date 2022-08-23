Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $256.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

