NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) PT Lowered to €42.00

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €43.00 ($43.88) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NORMA Group from €36.00 ($36.73) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NORMA Group Price Performance

Shares of NOEJF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

