NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) PT Lowered to €42.00

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €43.00 ($43.88) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NORMA Group from €36.00 ($36.73) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
NORMA Group Price Performance
Shares of NOEJF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
NORMA Group Company Profile
NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NORMA Group (NOEJF)
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
- The Tipping Point is Finally Arriving for Lemonade
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.