Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 2.2%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. 13,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 39,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$38.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,545 hectares situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

