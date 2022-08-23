Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.0 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $484.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.