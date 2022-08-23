Novacoin Trading 15.6% Higher This Week (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 60.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $51,462.35 and $100.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,385.28 or 0.99974703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00051556 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026419 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

