Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $102.00

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 80926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.20 ($1.30).

Novacyt Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £74.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novacyt news, insider James Wakefield acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £8,190 ($9,896.09).

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

