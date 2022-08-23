Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $45,010.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.86. 262,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.16.
Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 69.37%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
