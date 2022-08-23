Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $45,010.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.86. 262,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 69.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

