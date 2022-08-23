NuCypher Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $122.02 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

