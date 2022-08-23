Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.37. Nutex Health shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 9,003 shares changing hands.
Nutex Health Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49.
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $3,237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $1,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $839,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $152,000.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.