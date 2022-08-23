Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.37. Nutex Health shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 9,003 shares changing hands.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $3,237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $1,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $839,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $152,000.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.