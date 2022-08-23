Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 107,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,275,324 shares.The stock last traded at $94.66 and had previously closed at $91.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,107,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

