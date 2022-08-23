NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.08. 747,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,939,928. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $430.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

