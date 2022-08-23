Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $103.78 million and $10.95 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,469.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075133 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.