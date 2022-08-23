Offshift Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $60,612.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.76 or 1.00090285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00054578 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026660 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

