OIN Finance (OIN) Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week

OIN Finance (OIN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. OIN Finance has a market cap of $1.02 million and $12,382.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,513.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075163 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance.

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

