Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $291.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.68. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

