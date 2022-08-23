Oleg Shchegolev Sells 2,495 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $32,534.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,663,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,690,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 14,672 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $192,056.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 40,151 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $556,492.86.

On Monday, August 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $370,673.03.

On Friday, August 12th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 38,947 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $549,542.17.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89.

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of Semrush stock remained flat at $12.97 during trading on Tuesday. 97,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,332. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -120.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.