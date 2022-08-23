ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 952.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.0 %

OGS opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

